GREEN - Gloria Tomasina 94, of Huntington, on December 9, 2019. Beloved wife of Richard. Loving mother of Larry Murolo. Adoring grandmother of Kyle. Dear sister of Phil (Sonny) Yovino and the late Edith Lagnese. Sister-in-law of Viginia, Joseph, Chris and the late Rosemarie. Cherished aunt of Tim Lagnese, Paul Lagnese, Linda Sallitto and Paul Yovino. Visitation at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station on Friday, 2 -4 and 7-9pm. Mass will be held Saturday, 10:15am at St. Patrick's Church in Huntington, Interment at St. Patrick's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the ASCPA or to VNS Hospice of Suffolk, in her memory. maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Dec. 12, 2019