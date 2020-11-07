LEMA - Gloria W. of Plainview, NY, on November 3, 2020, 75 years old. Devoted wife to the late Manuel Lema. Beloved mother of Rose, James, and Barbara; mother-in-law to Jeffrey and Jules. Cherished grandmother of Isabella, Victoria, Manuel "Manolo," and Mariana. Loving sister to Rosario, Lilly, Leslly, Lilliam, Cynthia, and Carmelo. She was dearly loved by her nieces and nephews and will truly be missed by her family, friends, and co-workers. Reposing at Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Home, 655 Old Country Rd., Plainview, NY 11803, 516-935-7100, Sunday, November 8, 2020 12-6pm. Funeral mass 10:00AM Monday, November 9, 2020 at Holy Name of Jesus RC Church, 690 Woodbury Rd., Woodbury, NY. Interment at the Cemetery of the Holy Rood, Westbury, NY. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you please, donate to one of Gloria's most loved charities: Little Shelter Animal Rescue and Adoption Center , St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or The Wounded Warrior Project
. Thank you.