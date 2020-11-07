1/1
Gloria W. Lema
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LEMA - Gloria W. of Plainview, NY, on November 3, 2020, 75 years old. Devoted wife to the late Manuel Lema. Beloved mother of Rose, James, and Barbara; mother-in-law to Jeffrey and Jules. Cherished grandmother of Isabella, Victoria, Manuel "Manolo," and Mariana. Loving sister to Rosario, Lilly, Leslly, Lilliam, Cynthia, and Carmelo. She was dearly loved by her nieces and nephews and will truly be missed by her family, friends, and co-workers. Reposing at Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Home, 655 Old Country Rd., Plainview, NY 11803, 516-935-7100, Sunday, November 8, 2020 12-6pm. Funeral mass 10:00AM Monday, November 9, 2020 at Holy Name of Jesus RC Church, 690 Woodbury Rd., Woodbury, NY. Interment at the Cemetery of the Holy Rood, Westbury, NY. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you please, donate to one of Gloria's most loved charities: Little Shelter Animal Rescue and Adoption Center , St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or The Wounded Warrior Project. Thank you.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Reposing
12:00 - 06:00 PM
Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
NOV
9
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Holy Name of Jesus RC Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Homes
125 W Old Country Road
Hicksville, NY 11801
5169357100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 7, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved