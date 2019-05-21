|
|
BISCARDI - Godfrey J. of Smithtown, NY on May 19, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Virginia Biscardi. Loving father of Jeffrey and Sandy Biscardi, Paul and Kelly Biscardi and the late Christine F. Biscardi. Cherished grand-father of Joseph, Nicholas, Gabriella, Paige and Samantha. Adored fiance of Joan Lokuta. Reposing at the Branch Funeral Home, 190 East Main Street, Smithtown, NY 11787, Wednesday 2-5 and 7-9 PM. Funeral Mass at the Holy Cross RC Church, Thursday, 10:00 AM. Interment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury, NY. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations in Godfrey's loving memory to, or Knine Rescue. branchfh.com
Published in Newsday on May 21, 2019