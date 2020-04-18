|
|
MYERS - Grace A. and John V. of Riverhead, NY, passed within two days of one another after 65 years of marriage. Grace passed suddenly on April 4th in her 85th year after a day of family visits. John followed peacefully on April 6th in his 87th year due to complications from lymphoma. Beloved parents of the late John H. Myers (Paula), and of Laurie A. Myers, Kathleen M. Hynes (Douglas), Steven E. Myers (Jody), and James P. Myers (Jamie). Beloved "Grams and Grandpop" of Veronica Polnick (David), Alexandra, Hannah, Casey, Alana, Ethan, John and James. Beloved great-grandparents of David and Benjamin. Grace was sister to the late Theodore LaRocque and John was brother to Ann Sephton and to the late Arlene Sugrue. They were cousins, in-laws and "Aunt Grace and Uncle John" to many cherished members of their extended family. Grace and John maintained beautiful homes on Long Island which were the settings for many wonderful dinners and barbeques, including iconic Fourth of July swim fests with family and cherished friends over the course of many happy years. Family will announce arrangements for services and interment at Calverton National Cemetery in due course. Funeral arrangements by McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home, Farmingdale. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to American Legion Wilson Ritch Post 432, PO Box 986 Port Jefferson Station NY 11776; Baby Essentials of Long Island c/o Docs for Tots at http://docsfortots.org/support-us/ or Island Harvest (Food Bank) at www.islandharvest.org.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 18, 2020