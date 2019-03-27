|
APICELLA - CASTROVONO - Grace, "Little Gracie", of Holbrook NY March 24, 2019 in her 83rd year. Born October 17, 1935 in Brooklyn NY. Beloved daughter of the late Carl and Dora Alessi. She is survived by her loving husband Anthony Castronovo. Devoted mother to Thomas, Frank (Camille), Daniel, Anthony (Christine), John, and Michael (Deborah) Apicella. Cherished grandmother of 8 and great-grandmother of 2. Dear sister to the late Louis Alessi. Reposing Moloney's Holbrook Funeral Home, 825 Main St., Holbrook, NY where a religious service will be held Thursday 8PM. Funeral Service Friday 10:30AM at Moloney's Holbrook Funeral Home. Interment following Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, NY. Visitation Thursday 2-4 and 7-9PM. www.moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 27, 2019