|
|
CEREGHINO - Grace of Sea Cliff, NY on August 17, 2019. Beloved mother of Elizabeth and TJ Tierney. Loving sister of Gerald Cereghino, Joan Brophy, James Cereghino, John Cereghino, Mary Ellen Cere-ghino and Ann McIndoo. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Memorial visiting Saturday and Sunday 2-4 and 7-9 pm at Whitting Funeral Home, 300 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Head, NY 11545. www.whitting.com. Interment private. Contributions may be made to the Spirit Animal Sanctuary: http://www.spiritanimal.org/
Published in Newsday on Aug. 23, 2019