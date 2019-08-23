Home

Whitting Funeral Home
300 Glen Cove Avenue
Glen Head, NY 11545
(516) 671-0807
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Whitting Funeral Home
300 Glen Cove Avenue
Glen Head, NY 11545
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Whitting Funeral Home
300 Glen Cove Avenue
Glen Head, NY 11545
Grace Cereghino Notice
CEREGHINO - Grace of Sea Cliff, NY on August 17, 2019. Beloved mother of Elizabeth and TJ Tierney. Loving sister of Gerald Cereghino, Joan Brophy, James Cereghino, John Cereghino, Mary Ellen Cere-ghino and Ann McIndoo. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Memorial visiting Saturday and Sunday 2-4 and 7-9 pm at Whitting Funeral Home, 300 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Head, NY 11545. www.whitting.com. Interment private. Contributions may be made to the Spirit Animal Sanctuary: http://www.spiritanimal.org/
Published in Newsday on Aug. 23, 2019
