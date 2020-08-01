RUGEN - Grace Claire (nee Krusinski) 10/26/1954 7/28/2020. Grace Passed away peacefully at home with her husband and sons at her side. Loving wife to James. Devoted mother to James and Kenneth. Beloved sister of Joyce, Elizabeth, Lucille, and John. Survived by many family and friends. Visiting hours will be Sunday, August 2, 2020 from 12-4pm at Clair S. Bartholomew & Son, Inc., 302 So. Bedford Ave., Bellmore, NY. A Mass of Christian burial to Celebrate her life will be held 9:30am on Monday, August 3, 2020 at St. Barnabas R.C. Church, 2320 Bedford Ave. Bellmore, NY. Burial to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park, Farmingdale.







