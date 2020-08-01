1/
Grace Claire Rugen
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Grace's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RUGEN - Grace Claire (nee Krusinski) 10/26/1954 7/28/2020. Grace Passed away peacefully at home with her husband and sons at her side. Loving wife to James. Devoted mother to James and Kenneth. Beloved sister of Joyce, Elizabeth, Lucille, and John. Survived by many family and friends. Visiting hours will be Sunday, August 2, 2020 from 12-4pm at Clair S. Bartholomew & Son, Inc., 302 So. Bedford Ave., Bellmore, NY. A Mass of Christian burial to Celebrate her life will be held 9:30am on Monday, August 3, 2020 at St. Barnabas R.C. Church, 2320 Bedford Ave. Bellmore, NY. Burial to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park, Farmingdale.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Visitation
12:00 - 04:00 PM
C S Bartholomew & Son Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
AUG
3
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 AM
St. Barnabas R.C. Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
C S Bartholomew & Son Funeral Home Inc
302 Bedford Ave
Bellmore, NY 11710
(516) 785-0225
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved