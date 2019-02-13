Home

Powell Funeral Home Inc
67 Broadway
Amityville, NY 11701
(631) 691-0172
Reposing
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Powell Funeral Home Inc
67 Broadway
Amityville, NY 11701
View Map
Reposing
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Powell Funeral Home Inc
67 Broadway
Amityville, NY 11701
View Map
Wake
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
7:30 PM
Powell Funeral Home Inc
67 Broadway
Amityville, NY 11701
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Martin of Tours RC Church
Amityville, NY
View Map
Grace DelVecchio Notice
DELVECCHIO - Grace of Massapequa, LI on February 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward. Loving mother of James DelVecchio and Loretta Weber. Cherished grandmother of Kimberly Ordon (Bill) and Brian Blaesi (Andrea). Adored great grandmother of Emily, Joseph and Cooper Ordon and Desmond, Jocelyn and Chase Blaesi. Reposing today (Wednesday) 2-4:30 & 7-9:00 pm at the Powell Funeral Home, Inc., 67 Broadway (Rt. 110), Amityville. Wake services 7:30pm. Funeral Mass Thursday 9:30 am St. Martin of Tours RC Church, Amityville. Interment St. Charles Cemetery, E. Farmingdale. www.powellfh.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 13, 2019
