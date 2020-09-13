1/1
Grace E. Coticchio
COTICCHIO - Grace E. (nee Atkins) went to be with Jesus on September 11, 2020 at the age of 88. Although she lived the past two years at San Simeon By The Sound in Greenport, her home was in Laurel. She formally made her home in Seaford and West Islip, but was a Brooklyn girl in her heart. That's where she met her husband and love of her life, Thomas. Together Tommy and Grace shared 67 years of marriage. They raised two children together and had a very happy life. Those child-ren, Sarah Naekel and David Coticchio (deceased), gave her a lot of gray hairs, but she was a wonderful mother. She was a grandmother of three grandchildren, Thomas, Stephanie and Gina. She loved them with all the love of a grandma's heart. She was also a mother-in-law to Dianne Coticchio and Albert Naekel. She loved God and her prayers were always for others first. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 16th from 4-7 P.M. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home, 13805 Rte. 25, Mattituck, NY 11952, where funeral services will be held at 6:30 P.M. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, September 17th at 11:00 A.M. at Pinelawn Memorial Park, 2030 Wellwood Avenue, Farmingdale, NY 11735.



Published in Newsday on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Defriest-Grattan Funeral Homes Inc
SEP
16
Funeral service
06:30 PM
Defriest-Grattan Funeral Homes Inc
SEP
17
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Pinelawn Memorial Park
