Oyster Bay Funeral Home
261 South Street
Oyster Bay, NY 11771
(516) 922-7442
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Oyster Bay Funeral Home
261 South Street
Oyster Bay, NY 11771
View Map
Shiva
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Travers Residence
Shiva
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Travers Residence
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Travers Residence
Grace Joy Skalky Notice
SKALKY - Grace Joy, on March 22, 2019, age 93, of Boynton Beach, FL, formerly of Merrick, NY. Beloved wife of the late Arnold. Loving mother of Lizabeth Travers (Daniel), David (Barri), and Peter. Cherished grandmother of Danielle Drobbin (Dawn), Michael Drobbin (Tatyana), Jillian, Tyler Drobbin, Ian, Laura Drobbin, Keira, McKenna, Adam, and Luke. Proud great grandmother of Laina Drobbin, Presley Drobbin, Benjamin Drobbin & Alexander Drobbin. Also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Funeral Service Oyster Bay Funeral Home, 261 South St., Oyster Bay, NY Monday, 12:00 p.m. Interment Calverton National Cemetery. The family will be sitting Shiva on Monday 5-9 p.m., Tuesday, and Wednesday from 2-9 p.m. at the Travers Residence. oysterbayfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 23, 2019
