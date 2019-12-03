Newsday Notices
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
245 Main St
West Sayville, NY 11796
(631) 589-2345
Reposing
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
245 Main St
West Sayville, NY 11796
Reposing
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
245 Main St
West Sayville, NY 11796
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
9:45 AM
St. John Nepomucene RC Church
Bohemia, NY
Add a Memory
Grace Kittel Notice
KITTEL - Grace M., 80, of Oakdale, LI, died peacefully at her home on November 30, 2019. Beloved wife of sixty years to Russel. Loving mother of Russel, III, (Jeanne), Trish (Tim) Kelly, Karen (Kevin) LeRette and Chris (Jenn). Proud grandmother of Kevin (Chelsea), Ashleigh, Kendall, Erin Grace, Katherine (Richard), Patrick, Carly,Matthew, Thomas Jack, Grace, Ellen Grace, Claire and Christopher and great-grandmother of Payton Grace. Dear sister of Lucille (Jim) Dunn. Reposing Tuesday, December 3rd, 2-4 & 7-9 p.m. at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, 245 Main St, West Sayville. Funeral Mass 9:45 a.m. Wednesday at St. John Nepomucene RC Church, Bohemia. Interment to follow at the parish cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. John's Parish Outreach, 1140 Locust Ave, Bohemia, NY 11716, are appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 3, 2019
