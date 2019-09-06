Home

Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
315 Conklin St
Farmingdale, NY 11735
(516) 249-0336
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
315 Conklin St
Farmingdale, NY 11735
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Kilian RC Church
Interment
Following Services
Pinelawn Memorial Park
Grace LaMattina


1929 - 2019
Grace LaMattina Notice
LaMATTINA - Grace, of Viera, FL formerly of Farmingdale, NY passed away peacefully on September 3, 2019 at the age of 90. Predeceased by her beloved sons Richard and John. Loving mother of Nancy Costello (Chris) and Anthony (Justine). Proud Nonna of Joshua and Robert. The family will receive visitors Monday, 9-10:30am at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc., 315 Conklin Street, Farmingdale. Funeral Mass Monday, 11am at St. Kilian RC Church. Interment following at Pinelawn Memorial Park.
Published in Newsday from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019
