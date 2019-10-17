|
AGATE - Sr. Grace Leggio RSM died on Monday October 14, 2019. Survived by The Sisters of Mercy of the Americas, Mid-Atlantic. Wake and Mass at the Sisters of Mercy Convent 22-04 Parsons Blvd. Whitestone, N.Y. 11357. Wake on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 2-6P.M. and Mass on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 9:30A.M. Interment at St. John's Cemetery, Middle Village N.Y. In lieu of flowers donations in Sister's memory would be appreciated and may be sent to Sisters of Mercy Mid-Atlantic Community 150 Ridge Road Hartsdale, N.Y. 10230.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 17, 2019