Massapequa Funeral Home - North Chapel
1050 Park Boulevard
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
(516) 798-2500
Reposing
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Massapequa Funeral Home - North Chapel
1050 Park Boulevard
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church
Massapequa Park, NY
Grace LOEHR Notice
LOEHR - Grace (nee Prato) of East Marion, NY formerly of Massapequa Park, NY on June 22, 2019. Beloved wife of Paul C. Devoted mother of Paul B, Jennifer Gillespie, and the late Michael. Dear sister of Denise Kunst and Gregory Prato. Cherished grandmother ofMichael, Riley Grace, Jamie, and Brendan. Reposing at Massapequa Funeral Home Inc. North Chapel Today 4-8pm. Funeral Mass Wednesday 9:30am Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church Massapequa Park. Interment St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale. In lieu of flowers contributions to Pancreatic Cancer Research or Canine Companions for Independence, 286 Middle Island Rd., Medford, NY 11763 would be appreciated. massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on June 25, 2019
