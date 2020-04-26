Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Grace Lenihan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace Marie Lenihan


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Grace Marie Lenihan Notice
LENIHAN - Grace Marie, formerly of Hampton Bays, NY and Spring Hill, FL passed on April 23, 2020, due to COVID-19. Born in Astoria, Queens on March 26, 1926 to Anthony & Florence Donodea. Predeceased by her sisters; Teresa, Delores & Joan. Beloved wife of the late Thomas. Loving mother of John (Geri), Patricia (Marcel) Van Orden and Karen (Raymond) Herbst. Loving grandmother of Thomas, Michael, Tracy, Kristin, Dawn, Dan, Brian and Ali. Adored great grandmother of Ryan, Casey, Kiarra, Brandon, Kyle, James, Danielle, Alex, Daniel and Charlotte. Grace was very much loved by her family and friends and will be missed greatly. Mom you will remain forever in our hearts, may God bless you and keep you safe with Dad. A memorial service to be announced at a later date.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Grace's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -