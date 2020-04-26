|
LENIHAN - Grace Marie, formerly of Hampton Bays, NY and Spring Hill, FL passed on April 23, 2020, due to COVID-19. Born in Astoria, Queens on March 26, 1926 to Anthony & Florence Donodea. Predeceased by her sisters; Teresa, Delores & Joan. Beloved wife of the late Thomas. Loving mother of John (Geri), Patricia (Marcel) Van Orden and Karen (Raymond) Herbst. Loving grandmother of Thomas, Michael, Tracy, Kristin, Dawn, Dan, Brian and Ali. Adored great grandmother of Ryan, Casey, Kiarra, Brandon, Kyle, James, Danielle, Alex, Daniel and Charlotte. Grace was very much loved by her family and friends and will be missed greatly. Mom you will remain forever in our hearts, may God bless you and keep you safe with Dad. A memorial service to be announced at a later date.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 26, 2020