Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
(516) 731-5550
Entombment
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Long Island National Cemetery
Farmingdale, NY
Grace Spagnuolo Notice
SPAGNUOLO - Grace of Seaford, NY on February 16, 2020, at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late Mario. Loving mother of Gail and Gary (Susan). Cherished by her 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren with 1 on the way. Adored sister of the late Peter. Entombment of ashes will be held on Thursday, 11:00 am, at Long Island National Cemetery in Farmingdale, NY. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes.www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
