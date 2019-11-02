Home

Grace Wey

Grace Wey Notice
Wey - Grace T. (nee Ripillino), of West Islip, LI, on October 31, 2019. Devoted mother of Joseph Wey, Gerald Wey, Deborah Wey, Julia (Daniel) Wey-Burgoyne and the late April (Christopher) Wey- Turner. Cherished grandmother of Shannon Grace and Leah Marilyn. Dear sister of Marie Altamura, Roseann Bernardini and Dominick Ripillino. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy. (1-4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial Monday, 10:00AM at St. Joseph's RC Church, Babylon, LI. Interment to follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Babylon, LI. Visiting Sunday 2:00 PM until 4:30 PM and 7:00 PM until 9:30 PM. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 2, 2019
