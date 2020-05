Or Copy this URL to Share

DOROHOW - Gregory 63 peacefully passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020 at his home in Brentwood, NY. He is survived by his sister Deborah, nieces Toniann and Phyllis, and his nephew Jeffrey. He was predeceased by his brother Jeffery and his parents, Frank and Emma Mae Dorohow. Cremation was performed at the Michael J Grant Funeral Home.







