Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 427-1123
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
9:45 AM
St. Patrick's Church
Huntington, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gregory Hallinan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gregory Hallinan

Notice Condolences Flowers

Gregory Hallinan Notice
HALLINAN- Gregory James, 84, on April 1, 2019. Honorary Chief and 60 year member of the Huntington Fire Department. Beloved husband of Pauline. Loving father of Karen, Kevin (Denise) and Shauna. Cherished grandfather of Victoria, Christopher and Maurice. Adored uncle to Kathleen, Susan and Caroline. Visitation Thursday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station. Funeral Mass Friday 9:45 AM at St. Patrick's Church, Huntington. Interment to follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery,Huntington. maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of M.A. Connell Funeral Home
Download Now