|
|
RISO - Gregory J. on February 25, 2019 of Oyster Bay. Beloved Fiance of Amy Schuller. Cherished father of Gregory. Dear brother of Anthony (Patricia), Joseph, Raymond, and the late Francis. Loving uncle to 3 nephews and their families. Family will receive friends at the Francis P. DeVine Funeral Home Inc., 293 South Street, Oyster Bay Friday, 2-4 & 7-9 pm. Funeral Mass Saturday, 9:00 am. St. Dominic's R. C. Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . https:--donate.lls.org www.fpdevinefuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 27, 2019