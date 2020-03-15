|
SPEED - Gregory Michael Passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Loving Father of Andrew. Beloved Son of Carol and Gregory. Dear Brother of Brian (Kristen), Kevin (Tracy), and Jeff (Colleen). Cherished Uncle of Jake, Emma, Ryan, Connor, and Amanda. Gregory will al- ways be loved & remembered. Reposing at Massapequa Funeral Home South Chapel, 4980 Merrick Rd. Massapequa Park, NY 11762 on Monday 2-4 and 7-9pm. Funeral Mass at St. Rose of Lima Church in Massapequa on Tuesday 10am. Interment St. Charles Cemetery. Massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 15, 2020