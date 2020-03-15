Home

POWERED BY

Services
Massapequa Funeral Home - South Chapel
4980 Merrick Road
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
(516) 882-8200

Gregory Speed

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gregory Speed Notice
SPEED - Gregory Michael Passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Loving Father of Andrew. Beloved Son of Carol and Gregory. Dear Brother of Brian (Kristen), Kevin (Tracy), and Jeff (Colleen). Cherished Uncle of Jake, Emma, Ryan, Connor, and Amanda. Gregory will al- ways be loved & remembered. Reposing at Massapequa Funeral Home South Chapel, 4980 Merrick Rd. Massapequa Park, NY 11762 on Monday 2-4 and 7-9pm. Funeral Mass at St. Rose of Lima Church in Massapequa on Tuesday 10am. Interment St. Charles Cemetery. Massapequafuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gregory's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Massapequa Funeral Home - South Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -