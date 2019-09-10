Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnstons' Wellwood Funeral Home
305 N Wellwood Ave
Lindenhurst, NY 11757
(631) 226-2220
Reposing
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Johnstons' Wellwood Funeral Home
Reposing
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Johnstons' Wellwood Funeral Home
Burial
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:45 AM
St. Charles Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Gregory Steiger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gregory Steiger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gregory Steiger Notice
STEIGER - Gregory, age 68, of Fort Pierce, Florida, formerly of Babylon, New York on September 4th, 2019. Dear brother of Kenneth Steiger, beloved brother-in-law of Valerie Stei-ger. Father to Gregory Steiger, Jr. and Cathy Ann McKenna. He is survived by three grandchildren. His greatest passion was being on the water, and he fulfilled that as one of the last full-time baymen on the Great South Bay. Reposing at Johnstons' Wellwood Funeral Home Wednesday, September 11th, 2-4pm & 7-9pm. Burial at St. Charles Cemetery 11:45am Thursday, September 12th.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gregory's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Johnstons' Wellwood Funeral Home
Download Now