STEIGER - Gregory, age 68, of Fort Pierce, Florida, formerly of Babylon, New York on September 4th, 2019. Dear brother of Kenneth Steiger, beloved brother-in-law of Valerie Stei-ger. Father to Gregory Steiger, Jr. and Cathy Ann McKenna. He is survived by three grandchildren. His greatest passion was being on the water, and he fulfilled that as one of the last full-time baymen on the Great South Bay. Reposing at Johnstons' Wellwood Funeral Home Wednesday, September 11th, 2-4pm & 7-9pm. Burial at St. Charles Cemetery 11:45am Thursday, September 12th.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 10, 2019