|
|
SOLBERG - Gudrun L., our dear mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great grandmother passed away on October 15, 2019 at the age of 102. Born in Brooklyn, NY on September 26, 1917 to Norwegian immigrants, she moved with her parents Karl and Thorvalda to their native Norway when she was 2 years old.After finishing her formal education at the age of 16, Gudrun found her way to America again. She worked for some of the most prominent and influential families in Brooklyn and New York. However, after living in America for only a few years, she was summoned to return to Norway to take care of her father, younger sister and brother, Doris and Gunnar. Sadly, her mother had died from pneumonia at age 44. Several years after returning to Norway, Gudrun met and married Soren Solberg. Toge-ther they had two daughters. It was now War in Norway and once again life became difficult and jobs were scarce. So after World War II, Gudrun and Soren decided to emigrate to America with hope for a better life. It took them 4 years to be approved for entry, a considerable amount of money and a guarantee of permanent employment. Finally, in 1950, the family of 4 sailed to New York Harbor aboard the S.S. Stavan-gerfjord with Lady Liberty to greet them. The family settled in Baldwin, New York. She lived through World War I, The Great Depression, and The German Occupation of World War II. She was a survivor, and her long life was proof of that. She was a moral, strong willed, and hard working woman. She will be missed. She is survived by her daughters M. Torun Reduto, St. James, NY, Else-Britt Elsie, Zion Crossroads, VA, 6 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-greatgrandchildren.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 30, 2020