SALMAGGI - Guido G. was born on July 22, 1916 in Brooklyn, New York. Guido passed away on April 10, 2019 in Sarasota, Florida. He was 102. He made his grand opera debut at age 21 in La Traviata in New York City. He served during Word War II and was in the USO for the Army Special Service-Entertainment Section and entertained troops all throughout the Pacific. He sang our National Anthem for 10 past Presidents of the United States of America from Franklin Roosevelt to George Bush. He founded the New York Opera Company, Long Island Opera Company and he was the Director of the Brooklyn Opera Company at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. In 1965, he served as the honorary Vice Consul of Italy for the State of Hawaii, a diplomatic post he held for over 25 years. He sang at Radio City Music Hall for a year. Guido was appointed the Director of Auditoriums by the City and County of Honolulu overseeing the Blaisdell Concert Hall, The Honolulu International Center Arena and The Waikiki Shell. In 1988, Guido was decorated by the President of Italy at the San Francisco Consulate General's Office as "Commendatore", the highest honor an Italian-American can receive. He was known as "The Boss" at Spats, a speakeasy type Italian Restaurant/Discoteque at the Hyatt Regency Waikiki. His handprints are at King's Alley. He was known as the "Singing Diplomat" and sang the "Star Spangled Banner" at many major league baseball parks, the Hawaii Islanders in Honolulu. He sang for baseball spring training games throughout Florida. He sang his "swan song" at Ed Smith's Stadium in Sarasota, Florida at age 90. He sang the "Ave Maria" at many of his nieces' and nephews' weddings. He sang at Rodney Dangerfield's Club in New York City. He rendered our National Anthem for decades at Punchbowl National Cemetery of the Pacific and then on to the Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor every December 7th for decades. Guido is survived by his brother, Robert "Bob" Salmaggi, his daughter Linda Joy Salmaggi and many nieces and nephews. He was given a Military tribute at his funeral in New York. Published in Newsday on May 5, 2019