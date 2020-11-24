ORTEGA - Guillermo A. Guillermo Ortega, Proud Cuban Immigrant, and Lifelong Educator, 69, Was Always the Life of the Party. Guillermo A. Ortega, known to family and friends as Bill, Willy, or Jose, a lifelong educator, and a proud father of three, was surrounded by his loving family when he died Friday, November 20. He was 69. Son of the late Jeane and Guillermo Ortega, Bill was born February 2, 1951, in Havana, Cuba. The Ortega family, including Bill, his parents, his brothers, grandmother, and aunt, emigrated from Cuba in 1963 in a Cuban-American exchange after the Bay of Pigs. The family was sponsored by St. Bartholomews Episcopal Church in White Plains New York, where they began their life as US citizens. Bill received his undergraduate degree from SUNY Oneonta, where he played on their soccer team. He later received his Masters in Education which led him to a 33-year career as a Spanish teacher at Roslyn High School. He was beloved at Roslyn by students, staff, and faculty, where he was affectionately known as Senor and would brighten the halls with his contagious smile, laugh, and personality. In recognition of his long and dedicated service to the students of Roslyn, he was inducted into the Roslyn HS Chapter of the National Honor Society. He was later named as chairperson of foreign languages for the Roslyn school system. Bill had a vibrant zest for life and was a best friend to anyone he met; through his infectious smile and outgoing personality, he always left a lasting impression. He had a passion for soccer, music, coaching, teaching, and his family. Bill was married to Jane Giard of Narragansett, RI for 26 years, with who he had three wonderful children. He attended Woodstock Music Festival in 1969, a highlight of his life that he loved regaling people with stories from. In his final hours with his family, Cuban music filled the room with the same energy and charisma he exuded throughout his life. He is survived by his daughter Sydney Ortega of Danvers, MA, his sons Taylor (Amanda) Ortega of Grantham, NH, Trevor Ortega of Narragansett, RI, his two brothers Raul (Nancy Ruzow) Ortega of Westport, CT, George Ortega of White Plains, NY, and three nieces Samantha (Colin) Winkelman of New York, NY, Rachael Ortega of Brooklyn, NY, Victoria Cesino of Boston, MA, a nephew Justin Cesino of Providence, RI, and a great-nephew Soren Winkelman. Memorial contributions may be made to The Paul LeSueur Legacy Foundation and/or Backyard Sports. Please find contactinformation below: Paul LeSueur Legacy Foundation, 123 Wickham Road, Garden City, NY 11530. Backyard Sports Cares, 75 South Broadway, Suite 453 White Plains, NY 10601







