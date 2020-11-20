1/
Guiseppe Rocca Marchese
MARCHESE - Giuseppe Rocca sadly passed on November 18, 2020. Devoted husband of Antonia. Loving father of Teresa Innamorato (Rocco) and Carmela Cipriano (Filippo). Cherished grandfather of 6 and great-grandfather of 7. Visita- tion Sunday 2-4 & 7-9 P.M. at the A.L. Jacobsen Funeral Home, 1380 New York Ave. Huntington Station. Mass of Christian Burial Monday 9:45 A.M. at St. Patrick's R.C. Church. Burial to follow St. Patrick's Cemetery. www.jacobsenfuneral.com



MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
A L Jacobsen Funeral Home Inc
NOV
22
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
A L Jacobsen Funeral Home Inc
NOV
23
Mass of Christian Burial
09:45 AM
St. Patrick's R.C. Church
NOV
23
Burial
St. Patrick's Cemetery
