MARCHESE - Giuseppe Rocca sadly passed on November 18, 2020. Devoted husband of Antonia. Loving father of Teresa Innamorato (Rocco) and Carmela Cipriano (Filippo). Cherished grandfather of 6 and great-grandfather of 7. Visita- tion Sunday 2-4 & 7-9 P.M. at the A.L. Jacobsen Funeral Home, 1380 New York Ave. Huntington Station. Mass of Christian Burial Monday 9:45 A.M. at St. Patrick's R.C. Church. Burial to follow St. Patrick's Cemetery. www.jacobsenfuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 20, 2020.