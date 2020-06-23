BUBARIS - Gus John 68, a resident of Port Washington, NY, sadly passed away from complications of heart disease, on May 24, 2020. Gus was born on February 3, 1952 in Manhattan NY to Gus Bubaris and Athena Chandris Bubaris. He was a resident of Kew Gardens, NY in his childhood, and attended Stuyvesant High School. He received his BA from LIU Post, and his Master's Degree in Urban Economics at Binghamton University. He worked for several companies throughout his career in real estate management including AT&T, Chase Manhattan Corporation, FDIC, Sterling Equities, Greenpoint Bank, and most recently, Bubaris Enterprises. He was an AHEPA member of Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church in Port Washington, NY. Gus' passions were biking, boating, concerts, plays, good food and good times with family and friends. He was often spotted all over Astoria with his beloved golden retriever Javert, and will also be missed by his many tenants and employees. He is survived by his brothers, Demetrius "James" Bubaris of Sebastian, Fl, George Bubaris of Northport, NY, many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents, his brother John G. Bubaris, and his sisters Harriet Bubaris Scouras and Stella Bubaris Axiotakis. Due to the pandemic, an intimate family ceremony was held at St Michael's cemetery. To honor his memory, a contribution to your favorite charity, Saint Michael's Home in Yonkers, NY, or the American Heart Association can be made. May his memory be eternal.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Jun. 23, 2020.