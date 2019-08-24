|
FERRER - Guy On August 15th, 2019. Guy L. Ferrer, 85, of New Hyde Park passed away. He is survived by two sons, Robert L. Ferrer and Paul A. Ferrer, his sister Colette Ferrer of Marseille, and 7 grandchildren. Guy was born August 4, 1934 in Tianjin, China, son of Jean Ferrer, born in Algeria, and Simone Samarcq, born in Paris. While visiting Italy, he met Giuseppa Giammaruco, the love of his life. Married in 1960, they lived together 52 years, until her death in 2012. After 5 years in the US Army, Guy settled in New York, where he sold office machines, retiring in 1996. Guy was a renowned storyteller, drawing on a life of travel and his sharp wit. Above all, he was a generous, loving, and beloved son, husband, father, and grandfather. Memorial service Saturday, August 24th, 1-3pm at the New Hyde Park Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the New Hyde Park Fire Department.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 24, 2019