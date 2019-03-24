FROST - Guy Ladd. It is with great sadness that the family of Guy Ladd Frost announces his passing on Thursday, March 14 at the age of 85. Architect, preservationist and motorsports enthusiast, Guy Ladd Frost was born on January 17, 1934 in Brooklyn, New York to Rose and Stanley Frost. He served as an Aircraft Controller in the U.S. Air Force from 1954-1958, stationed in Japan and later in Montauk, Long Island. In 1958 he enrolled in the architecture program at Rhode Island School of Design, where he met his wife, Donna Dussault. The two married on Memorial Day, 1959. Guy and Donna purchased a home in Roslyn in 1965, where Guy was taken under the wing of master preservationist, Admiral Roger Gerry. Together they worked for 25 years restoring the more than 50 structures in Roslyn's Historic District, including the Ellen E. Ward Clock Tower. The Frosts purchased a home in East Hampton in 1973 and Guy pursued his love of motorsports at the nearby Bridgehampton Race Circuit. He dedicated over 25 years of his life to the preservation of the track and Long Island's rich motorsports history. Guy is survived by Donna, his wife of 59 years, and three children Erica (Ronald) French, Christopher (Kimberle) Frost and Jessica Frost, as well as his five grandchildren. A memorial service and celebration of Guy's life will be held on Saturday, April 20, from 12-2pm at the William Cullen Bryant Library in Roslyn, New York. Published in Newsday on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary