MANZI - Gwendolyn, it is with great sadness that the family of Gwendolyn R. Manzi ann-ounces her passing on the afternoon of Thursday April 23, 2020, at the age of 93 due to complications from COVID-19. Gwendolyn was born Nov-ember 22, 1926 in Brooklyn to the late Michael and Mary Maloney. In 1944, Gwen married Thomas Manzi before buying a home and planting their family's roots on 15th St.in West Babylon, NY. Gwen's passion for community service was evident throughout her life as she was an employee of the Village of Lindenhurst, member and past president of the West Babylon Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and Town of Babylon Ladies Auxiliary, a parade official for Suffolk County and New York State, as well as working for the Board of Elections. In her later years her car would be filled with friends and neighbors going to meetings, parades and masses. Gwen will be lovingly remembered as the wife to Thomas J Manzi; mother of Linda McGuinness (Tom), Thomas Manzi (Mary), John Manzi (Christine) and Matthew Manzi (Maria); grandmother to Dan McGuinness, Kevin McGuinness, Keri Cobb, Laura DeSantis, Eric Manzi, Thomas Manzi, John Manzi, Kirstin Manzi, Vincent Manzi, Michael Manzi, and Wyatt Manzi; great-grandmother to Thomas Manzi, Christina Manzi, Alexander Manzi, Isabella Manzi, Allison Manzi, Christopher Manzi, Tony Manzi, Gina Brennan, Natalie Cobb, Sienna McGuinness, Nico DeSantis and Oriana DeSantis. cherished sister to Margaret, Doris, Florence and John; as well as aunt to her many nieces and nephews.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 30, 2020