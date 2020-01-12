Home

Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
200 E Main St
East Islip, NY 11730
(631) 581-5600
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
200 E Main St
East Islip, NY 11730
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
8:00 PM
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
200 E Main St
East Islip, NY 11730
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for H. Voges
H. Pat Voges

H. Pat Voges Notice
Voges - H. Pat of Bay Shore, LI, on January 10, 2020. Beloved husband of Patricia. Loving father of Donald (Grace), Sandra (Michael), Tracey (Michael) and stepson Jeff Stuck. Cherished grandfather of Kyle (Melanie), Amanda and Otis. Dear brother of Bonnie Popick and family. Also survived by Sherri and Jeffrey. Pat volunteered over fifty years to the green industry as an NSLGA officer. He was also a proud member of the Bay Shore Fire Department for fifty-six years and a dedicated Sportsman Education Instructor for thirty-eight years. Also a lifelong member of the Bay Shore Masonic Lodge. Memorial Visiting will be held at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons East Islip Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street (1-2 Mile West of the S.S. Parkway, Exit 45W). Firematic Services will be held at the Funeral Home Tuesday 8:00 PM. Memorial Visiting Tuesday 2:00 PM until 9:00 PM. If you choose, donations may be made to a . WWW.CHAPEYFAMILY.COM
Published in Newsday from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020
