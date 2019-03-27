Home

Defriest-Grattan Funeral Homes Inc
51400 Main Rd
Southold, NY 11971
(631) 765-3850
H. William Sawicki


1957 - 2019
H. William Sawicki Notice
SAWICKI - H. William "Bill" passed away on March 24th, 2019, at 61 years of age. He was born in Greenport, NY on September 12th, 1957. Bill was a 44 year member, Ex-Chief and Ex-Commissioner of the Southold Fire Dept. He was a Southold Town Police Officer, Sergeant, and Lieutenant, having served for 36 years. Bill is survived by his wife Cynthia (Bohn) Sawicki, Mother Connie (Raynor) Sawicki, Brother Joseph Sawicki Jr. (MaryAnn), Sister Lisa Sawicki Reinking (John), Daughters Ashley Sawicki Blados (Danno), Brooke Anne Bohn, Ajsia Bohn Turner, and by Anthony Bohn, as well as his two nephews, Jamie and Joseph III. Prede-ceased by his Father, Joseph Sawicki Sr. Bill's Canine Companion Xenia also survives. Bill leaves behind his extended and loving Families in the Southold Fire Dept., and the Southold Police Dept. Visitation details at www.defriestgrattan.com/ Donations in Bill's memory may be made to the Kanas Center for Hospice Care or to Southold Fire Department.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 27, 2019
