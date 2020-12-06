ROTHCHILD - Harold, 89, of East Meadow NY, passed away on November 20th, 2020. Beloved husband of Penny for 68 years. Devoted father of Ron (Andrea) and the late Ricky and Randy. Amazing grandfather to Ricki and Evan. Loving son of the late Isadore and Rose. Hal leaves behind a village touched by his kind spirit. The gentle presence of a giant sized man with a giant heart to match will be missed today and every day. He was a local hero, eater, storyteller, and romantic who in conversation with time stood still. There are a select people who shake the earth with a tremor while they walk it. May we all love with the ferocity of a Hal to his Penny. May the memory of his gait be a blessing to those who for a time walked beside him. The world will never again meet his like. Due to Covid restrictions a small funeral was held with immediate family at Gutterman's Funeral Home in Rockville Centre. A memorial service and celebration of life will be planned for later in the year with friends and family. Donations in memory of Hal can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, alzheimersassociation.com