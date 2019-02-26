|
CLARKE - Haldane D. M.D. Of East Norwich, N.Y. on February 25, 2019. Beloved wife of Delores. Loving father of Stephanie (Gary) Cederstrom, Jennifer Troge, Allison (Roy) Aboody, and Barbara Clarke. Cherished grandfather of Zac, Josh, Emily, Alex, Anna and Hunter. He was a pathologist at Glen Cove Hospital, and Lutheran Medical Center in Brooklyn. Family will receive friends at the Francis P. DeVine Funeral Home Inc. 293 South Street Oyster Bay Thursday 7-9p.m. Funeral Services Private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to or . Fpdevinefuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 26, 2019