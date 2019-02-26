Home

POWERED BY

Services
Francis P Devine Funeral Home Inc
293 South St
Oyster Bay, NY 11771
(516) 922-6700
Resources
More Obituaries for Haldane Clarke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Haldane Clarke

Notice Condolences Flowers

Haldane Clarke Notice
CLARKE - Haldane D. M.D. Of East Norwich, N.Y. on February 25, 2019. Beloved wife of Delores. Loving father of Stephanie (Gary) Cederstrom, Jennifer Troge, Allison (Roy) Aboody, and Barbara Clarke. Cherished grandfather of Zac, Josh, Emily, Alex, Anna and Hunter. He was a pathologist at Glen Cove Hospital, and Lutheran Medical Center in Brooklyn. Family will receive friends at the Francis P. DeVine Funeral Home Inc. 293 South Street Oyster Bay Thursday 7-9p.m. Funeral Services Private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to or . Fpdevinefuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Francis P Devine Funeral Home Inc
Download Now