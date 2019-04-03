|
HALLINAN- Gregory James, 84, on April 1, 2019. Honorary Chief and 60 year member of the Huntington Fire Department. Beloved husband of Pauline. Loving father of Karen, Kevin (Denise) and Shauna. Cherished grandfather of Victoria, Christopher and Maurice. Adored uncle to Kathleen, Susan and Caroline. Visitation Thursday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station. Funeral Mass Friday 9:45 AM at St. Patrick's Church, Huntington. Interment to follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery,Huntington. maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 3, 2019