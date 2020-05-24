|
|
LIU - Han, on May 12, 2020, passed peacefully in his sleep at the age of 95. He now joins his late, beloved wife, Anna (Soong Pei-Yuan). Han was the youngest and only son of five born to Liu Bo Yu and Dong Shi in TianJing, China. He grew up in politically tumultuous times, forced to separate from his family at a young age. His resiliency, intelligence, and optimism brought him to the U.S. where he finished his graduate studies, earning an engineering PhD from Illinois Institute of Tech. and met Anna. They settled in Greenlawn, NY, where they raised 3 daughters (Julienne, Pauline & Eileen). After retiring as Chief Engineer following a successful career, he ventured into the restaurant business as owner of Woks, where he loved sharing colorful stories with patrons over cocktails. He later served his community as the Environmental Director in Huntington, LI, being a major driver in their recycling initiative; proudly acted as an envoy for the UN in deliberations with China on environmental affairs; and joined the Rotary Club. He pursued his love for art in his golden years, winning recognition at local competitions. He lived his life much like the majestic Chinese mountains he enjoyed painting, awe-inspiring and fearless. His fierce spirit, profound wisdom and talent, generosity, and devotion to family and friends left an indelible mark on all who knew him. He will be dearly missed. Han will be laid to rest with his beloved wife at Rose Hills Memorial Park in CA, survived by his daughters and grandchildren (Jonathan, Nicholas, Cameryn, Greysen, Devin & Kendyll ). He will live forever in our hearts.
Published in Newsday on May 24, 2020