MILLER - Hank of Lindenhurst, NY on February 22, 2019 in his 76th year. Beloved brother of Patricia Ambrose (Thomas) and the late Candace Miller. Cherished uncle of Thomas and Taylor Ambrose, and Danielle and Cliff Holder. Reposing Moloney's Haup-pauge Funeral Home, 840 Wheeler Road, Hauppauge, NY where religious services will be held Sunday. Funeral Mass Monday 10:00 am St. John of God R.C. Church, Central Islip. Interment following Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, NY. Visiting Sunday 2-4 & 7-9. www.moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 23, 2019