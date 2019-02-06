Home

Fairchild Sons Inc
1570 Northern Blvd
Manhasset, NY 11030
(516) 627-2000
Reposing
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Fairchild Sons Inc
1570 Northern Blvd
Manhasset, NY 11030
View Map
Reposing
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Fairchild Sons Inc
1570 Northern Blvd
Manhasset, NY 11030
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's R.C. Church
Manhasset, NY
View Map
Hannah Filardi

Hannah Filardi Notice
FILARDI - Hannah M. on February 3, 2019. Resident of Manhasset for 46 years. Beloved wife of 58 years to Joseph. Loving mother of Therese LaRussa, Suzanne Sternberg and Joseph Filardi.Cherished mother-in-law of Allan Sternberg and Kristen Filardi. Devoted grandmother of Nicholas, Julia, Katelyn, Patrick, Jack and Mia. Also survived by her sisters, Eileen, Noreen and Mary. In repose at the Fairchild Funeral Chapel, 1570 Northern Blvd., Manhasset, Friday from 3-5pm and 7-9pm. Funeral Mass Saturday, 10am, St. Mary's R.C. Church, Manhasset with interment to follow at Nassau Knolls Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: L.I.A.F 1025 Old Country Rd., Suite 115, Westbury, NY 11590. www.liaf.org
Published in Newsday on Feb. 6, 2019
