FRAISSINET-Hannah (Joan) M. passed on November 13, 2020, a 60-year resident of Mal-verne. Beloved Wife of the late Robert and Cornelius Cronin. Devoted Mother of Ann Marie Mailman (John Zontini), Neal (Ruth) Cronin, Alice (Rich) Pisciotta, Susan (Henry) Pardo, John (Donna) Fraissinet and Keith (Mariana) Fraissinet. Fond Sister of the late John. Cherished Grandmother of Scott, Matthew (Allison), Kaitlyn, Carly, Michael, Steven, Zachary, Elena, Brogan and the late Natalie and Jack. Loving Great-Grandmother to Blake and Chase. Parishioner at Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church and member of the Rosary Altar Society. She will be remembered for her warmth, kindness, devotion and the love she spread to all. Funeral entrusted to Malverne Funeral Home (Anthony J. Walsh & Son) 330 Hempstead Ave. Malverne. Visitation Monday 2-4 P.M. & 7-9 P.M. Funeral Mass Tuesday 11:00 A.M. Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church (Wright Ave.) Malverne. interment Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury. In Lieu of Flowers the Family would appreciate contributions to Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church, Malverne.







