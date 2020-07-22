GILBERT - Apostle Hannibal DeSoto was born into this world on December 13, 1935 to the late Ethel Floyd and Albert Cato Gilbert in Baltimore, Maryland. Hannibal was the sixth of 7 children born to this union. He made the triumphant transition into eternal rest July 10, 2020. Hannibal accepted Christ at the early age of 5 and traveled the nation with his family to sing and spread the gospel. He served God with his gifts of preaching, teaching, singing, and playing multiple instruments (piano, Hammond organ, and guitar). Hannibal graduated from Seward Park High School, in Brooklyn, New York. He was ordained as a minister in 1954 under the council of the General Baptist Association at the request of Gethsemane Baptist Church, Bronx New York. In 1961, he was the Minister of Music for The Holy Nazarene Tabernacle which is where he met his first wife Carolyn Alexander. They were married in 1963 for seventeen years and this union produced their daughter, Franconia (Sonia). He continued his education and received his Bachelor of Theology degree from Teamer Religious Educational Enterprises, Inc., Charlotte, North Carolina as well as Doctor of Divinity Degree from Shiloh Theological Seminary, Stafford, Virginia. Hannibal started his pastoral journey in 1978. 1978 1990 he was the Founder and Pastor of United Baptist Church of Truth, Queens, New York. 1990 1996 he pastored Progressive Baptist Church, Brooklyn, New York which is where he met his second wife Lady Nesbitt. They were married in 1993 for 25 years and this union produced 4 children: Angelique, Hannibal Malachi II (Mal), Hannibal Machi III (Chi), Hannibal Micah IV (Mikey). In 1997, the family moved to New Jersey and from 1999 to 2006 he pastored the Christ Memorial Baptist Church, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. In the year of 2003, Hannibal was ordained as Bishop under the leadership of the late Pastor Mccant from New Pond Baptist Church in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Hannibal always believed in going to church every Sunday and serving in any capacity that he could. In 2007 to 2009, he was the Minister of Music for Bible Baptist Church of Christ in Lindenwold, New Jersey. Hannibal then became the overseer of Sanctuary of Love Ministries in 2009 and was ordained by Bishop Hudson as a Bishop in 2009 and an Apostle in 2011. He then served in a great capacity alongside Bishop Watson in ministry until 2018. In 2018, he moved to Baltimore, Maryland and used his gifts in music at Mt. Hebron COGIC under the leadership of Pastor Hunt. Hannibal trusted God completely and listened daily for God's instructions. He was selfless, lived to please God and allowed God to order his steps. He loved his children and was a spiritual father to many. "I want people to know that I believe in a perfect God and having a perfect heart." Apostle Hannibal D. GilbertApostle Hannibal will forever remain in the hearts of those that love him: his children Franconia Carrington (Darrell), Tarpon Springs FL; Angelique Gilbert, Houston TX; Hannibal Malachi Gilbert II, Hannibal Machi III, Hannibal Micah Gilbert IV, Queens NY; his brothers Ernest Gilbert, Pennsaken NJ; Samuel Gilbert, Baltimore Maryland; three grandchildren Josiah Carrington, Tarpon Springs FL; Ava Robinson, Ayden Robinson Houston TX; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends."He that dwelleth in the secret place of the most High shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty. I will say of the Lord, He is my refuge and my fortress: my God; in him will I trust." Psalms 91:1-2 KJV







