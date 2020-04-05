|
|
RUHLIG - Hans, 92 years old, a long time resident of Port Washington, passed away on April 1, 2020, following a long battle with Alzheimer's. Beloved husband of the late Rosa, the love of his life. Cherished father of John, Herman, and cherished member of the family, sister-in-law Christine, wife of third son, the late Bernhard. Proud grandfather of Gabriella,Anastasia, Christopher, Matthew, Caroline, and Benjamen, and great-grandfather of Adrian. Hans had a long and successful career as a precision mechanic for Carl Zeiss, Inc. and was a member of the Port Washington Knights of Columbus. He will be missed, but never forgotten. Due to current events no formal funeral is planned; a private graveside service will be held.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 5, 2020