WARD - Harold (Buzz) April 3, 1952 - August 29, 2013 Buzz had passed away at home after a long illness. At the time of his passing he was survived by his devoted wife Doreen Armstrong Ward, his now deceased loving mother Jacqueline Ward, his loving sister Genevieve Ward Prince. He was also survived by brothers-in-law Gerald, Brian and Kenneth Armstrong, and his now deceased brother-in-law Steve Prince. He is missed greatly by his family. Buzz was a really great guy with a big heart.







