1/
Harold B. (Buzz) Ward
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WARD - Harold (Buzz) April 3, 1952 - August 29, 2013 Buzz had passed away at home after a long illness. At the time of his passing he was survived by his devoted wife Doreen Armstrong Ward, his now deceased loving mother Jacqueline Ward, his loving sister Genevieve Ward Prince. He was also survived by brothers-in-law Gerald, Brian and Kenneth Armstrong, and his now deceased brother-in-law Steve Prince. He is missed greatly by his family. Buzz was a really great guy with a big heart.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved