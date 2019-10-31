Home

POWERED BY

Services
Yanac Funeral & Cremation Service Inc
35 Sterling Rd
Mount Pocono, PA 18344
(570) 839-8900
Resources
More Obituaries for HAROLD BURKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HAROLD BURKE


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HAROLD BURKE Notice
BURKE - Harold Vincent, October 5, 1934 - October 29, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife, Rosemary. Loving father of Deborah Leon, Cynthia (Charles) Russell, Cheryl Murphy, Holly Perez and George (Susan) Burke. Loving & proud grandfather of Johnny Joe and Ricardo V. Perez and Salvatore J. Russell, Heather N. (Joel) Burke-Hein, Morgan E. Murphy; great grandfather of Annabelle Perez. Missed by his beloved dog Bella! Longtime employee of Monitor Aerospace before retiring to PA. Korean War veteran. Rest in Peace Pop. Yanac Funeral Home, Mt Pocono, PA; Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newton, PA.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HAROLD's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -