|
|
BURKE - Harold Vincent, October 5, 1934 - October 29, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife, Rosemary. Loving father of Deborah Leon, Cynthia (Charles) Russell, Cheryl Murphy, Holly Perez and George (Susan) Burke. Loving & proud grandfather of Johnny Joe and Ricardo V. Perez and Salvatore J. Russell, Heather N. (Joel) Burke-Hein, Morgan E. Murphy; great grandfather of Annabelle Perez. Missed by his beloved dog Bella! Longtime employee of Monitor Aerospace before retiring to PA. Korean War veteran. Rest in Peace Pop. Yanac Funeral Home, Mt Pocono, PA; Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newton, PA.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 31, 2019