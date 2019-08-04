|
CHAMBERS - Harold of East Northport NY on August 1, 2019. A proud veteran of the US Army, where he served in the Philippine Islands as a signal operator. A past-President of the New York Telephone Pioneers and member of the V.F.W. Harold will be remembered most for his sharp wit and generous smile. Harold married his lifelong love Martha in 1953. Father of Caryn and Cynthia. Treasured grandfather of Laura (Thomas) and cherished great grandfather of Spencer. Like a father to David and Dennis. Visiting Monday 2 - 4 & 7 - 9 pm at the Brueggemann Funeral Home - 522 Larkfield Road, East Northport. Private Cremation to follow. www.bfhli.com
Published in Newsday on Aug. 4, 2019