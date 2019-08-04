Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
(631) 368-1235
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Chambers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Chambers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold Chambers Notice
CHAMBERS - Harold of East Northport NY on August 1, 2019. A proud veteran of the US Army, where he served in the Philippine Islands as a signal operator. A past-President of the New York Telephone Pioneers and member of the V.F.W. Harold will be remembered most for his sharp wit and generous smile. Harold married his lifelong love Martha in 1953. Father of Caryn and Cynthia. Treasured grandfather of Laura (Thomas) and cherished great grandfather of Spencer. Like a father to David and Dennis. Visiting Monday 2 - 4 & 7 - 9 pm at the Brueggemann Funeral Home - 522 Larkfield Road, East Northport. Private Cremation to follow. www.bfhli.com
Published in Newsday on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
Download Now