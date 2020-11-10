1/
HAROLD COHEN
COHEN-Harold "Bill", Nov. 9, 2020, of Voorhees, NJ. Husband of the late Shirley Cohen. Father of Robert Cohen and Glenda (George Green) Cohen-Green. Grandfather of Rachel (Michael) Schwartz, Joanna (Joseph) Kidder and Adam Fleishman. Great-grandfather of Brianna, Hayden & Reuben. Graveside services are Tuesday at 11:00am at New Montefiore Cemetery, Pinelawn, NY. Donations in his memory can be made to Congregation Shaaray Shalom, West Hempstead, NY or Jewish Federation. PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc., Cherry Hill, NJ.



Published in Newsday on Nov. 10, 2020.
