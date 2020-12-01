JOHNSON - Harold George, age 81, on November 28, 2020. Raised in Queens, NY and graduated from Amityville High School. A US Navy Veteran, Harold served as an NYPD Homicide Detective, retiring after 21 years. Past Grand Knight of Memorare Council in Seaford and 52-year Massapequa Park resident. Harold's many hobbies included hunting, fishing, boating, golf and stained glasswork. He enjoyed camping, cruising, and getaways with friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Louise and Edward Sr., and brother, Edward Jr. Survived by wife of 58 years, Rita Kathryn McCullough; son, John Johnson (Lorraine); daughter Kim Sherrock (Eric); grandson, NYPD Officer Donald Johnson; granddaughters, Elizabeth and Kathryn Sherrock; sister Margaret Registrato (Frank); brother-in-law, Donald McCullough (Elizabeth); nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Funeral Mass and celebration of life at a later date.







