HEFFERT - Harold J. 70, May 5, 2020. Harold was born on April 13, 1950 in Brooklyn, NY to the late Harold C. Heffert and Mary Beck. He passed on May 5, 2020 while out fishing in Wantagh, NY. He is the beloved husband of Barbara Heffert, cherished father of Denise Galli, Robert Heffert (Jaymie), & Michael Heffert (Jessica). He is the adoring grandfather of four grandchildren, Desiree, Keira, Riley & Jace. He will always be remembered for his infectious laugh, the stories he shared from his younger years, and his love of fishing. He will be deeply missed by all who love him. Arrangements limited to burial only for immediate family at Queen of All Saints Cemetery, Central Islip NY.
Published in Newsday on May 8, 2020