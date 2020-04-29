|
CHERNEY - Harold Lee (77). It is with great sadness that the Cherney family announce his passing on April 22nd, 2020 in Smithtown, NY (born in Otisville, NY and formerly of Garden City, NY). Loving husband of Linda Cherney. Father of seven children (Harrison, Bradley, Samantha, Geoffrey, Adam, Derek, and Kerrin), and adored grandfather of 14 (Jillian, Jack, Grace, GT, Connor, Alexis, Kayla, Zack, Makayla, Mickey, Will, Colton, Roman, and Bronx). Hal's first wife, Geraldine Louise passed away in 2007. Hal was an Army Veteran and enjoyed two fulfilling careers, first as an owner of Budget-Rent-A-Car franchises in the Tri-State area, and for the last 20 years as a Master Chair at Vistage Worldwide, Inc. Special gratitude to Dr. Acund and the Perlmutter Center for the extraordinary care provided to Hal during his illness. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Rotary Club of Smithtown. A celebration of Hal's life will be made at a later date.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 29, 2020