Harold Montoux

Harold Montoux Notice
MONTOUX - Harold E. (1934-2020) was born and raised in Staten Island NY, to parents James and Harriet (Daniels) Montoux. He had an older brother James. His parents bought their first house and the family moved to New Hyde Park NY, when he was a teenager. During those years he learned the trades of auto mechanics and carpentry. With guidance, in 1957, he became a Patrolman for the Nassau County Police Department. He served 35 years spanning the sixth, emergency service unit and the seventh precincts. He married the love of his life, Mary P. Nowicke in 1959. They lived in Mineola, NY. Upon his retirement, he resumed turning wrenches and sweeping sawdust in his driveway. He was married for 46 years, until her passing in 2005. Harold passed away on April 18, 2020. He was laid to rest at the Cemetery of the Holy Rood in Westbury, NY. He is survived by his two sons Kenneth and Gary.
Published in Newsday on May 5, 2020
