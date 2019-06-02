|
BUCKLEY - Rev. Harold P. March 31, 1925 - May 11, 2019 a Roman Catholic priest in the diocese of Rockville Centre passed away peacefully on May 11 at the age of 94. He is the son of Jeremiah and Elizabeth Buckley and brother of Elizabeth, Jeremiah, Eugene and Robert. He taught at St. Pius X Preparatory High School and Cathedral College of the Immaculate Conception, as well as serving in many diocesan parishes. A Mass of Christian Burial was held on May 22 at the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola, Florida and was interred at Our Lady Queen of Peace, also Florida. There will be a Memorial Mass at St. Dominic's Parish Oyster Bay, June 5, 2019, 11:00 am. All are welcome.
Published in Newsday on June 2, 2019